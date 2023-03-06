VNSGU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has announced the VNSGU Recruitment for VNSGU Posts. Candidates can apply online from the VNSGU Recruitment 2023 official website of VNSGU i.e., rms.vnsgu.net For more information on how to apply for the VNSGU Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

VNSGU Recruitment 2023: The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has recently released a notification stating that they are looking to hire Temporary Assistant Professors on an Adhoc/Contractual basis. The appointment will be purely temporary and for a period of 11 months.

The announcement goes on to say that individuals who are interested in the job opportunity must meet certain eligibility criteria, which are likely to be related to their educational qualifications, teaching experience, and other related factors. These requirements will be clearly outlined in the notification and interested candidates should ensure that they have met them before applying.

A total of 197 temporary assistant professor posts have been advertised in the official notification. The candidates can apply for the position by submitting their applications online. The application process will likely involve filling out an online form and providing relevant documents, such as educational certificates, CV, and a cover letter explaining their qualifications and suitability for the position.

VNSGU Recruitment 2023

The VNSGU has invited applications for the Temporary Assistant Professor Post. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) 2023

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Posts Name Temporary Assistant Professor Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 2, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 24, 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the VNSGU Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU)

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the VNSGU Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The VNSGU Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) 2023.

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 2, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 24, 2023 Document Submission March 30, 2023

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

There is no application fee for the candidates applying for VNSGU Recruitment 2023. Candidates willing to get detailed information about the Application fee for VNSGU can refer to rms.vnsgu.net

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Details

Here are the vacancy details the recruitment announced under Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Recruitment 2023

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Name Total Temporary Assistant Professor (Adhoc/Contractual) 128 Temporary Assistant Professor/ Teaching Assistant 69

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

VNSGU Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Individuals who are interested in applying for the position of Temporary Assistant Professor at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) must possess the required qualifications. These qualifications include a degree, a post-graduate degree, and a Ph.D. in a relevant discipline. Therefore, applicants who meet these requirements are eligible to apply for the position.

The application process for VNSGU Recruitment will start from March 2, 2023 and the last date to apply for the VNSGU Recruitment 2023 for the Assistant Manager Posts is March 24, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.