VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 61 Scientist/Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

VSSC has invited online applications for the 61 Scientist/Engineer Posts on its official website. Check VSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

VSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited application for the direct recruitment to the posts of Scientist/Engineer-SD and Scientist/Engineer-SC at constituent ISRO Centres (Group-A Gazetted posts) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 21, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. should be in First Class/B.E / B.Tech / M.Sc should be in First Class/M.E / M.Tech should be in First Class with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



VSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Crucial date of eligibility : 21 July 2023

Opening date of online application: 05th July 2023

Closing date of application: 21 July 2023

Last date for submission of application fees: June 26, 2023

Tentative date of written examination: To be announced





VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer-SD: 04

Scientist/Engineer-SC: 57

VSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientist/Engineer-SD: Ph.D in the areas of Atmospheric Science OR

Space Science or Planetary Science

Expertise in any of the following areas:

Atmospheric boundary layer physics,

Atmospheric radiation transfer, inversion techniques for atmospheric remote sensing, middle atmospheric dynamics, magnetohydrodynamic modeling for Earth/ planets/Sun,

Space Weather Modeling/ prediction, Spectroscopy for Earth/ planetary atmospheres, Instrumentation for atmospheric/ space/ planetary science, Development of satellite payloads for in-situ observations and remote sensing with pre-eligibility qualification as below:

M.E/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science

B.E/B. Tech.

B.Sc.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



VSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Scientist / Engineer-SD: 35 years

Scientist / Engineer-SC: 30 years

Scientist / Engineer-SC: 28 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

VSSC Recruitment 2023: Basic Pay

Scientist / Engineer-SD: 67,700/-

Scientist / Engineer-SC: 56,100/-

Scientist / Engineer-SC: 56,100/-



VSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF



VSSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

For Scientist/Engineer-SD posts (Post Nos. 1503 to 1505): You can apply online through ISRO Live Register portal https://www.isro.gov.in on or before July 21, 2023.

Scientist/Engineer-SC posts (Post Nos. 1506 to 1520): Applications will be received on-line only through official website https://www.vssc.gov.in on or before July 21, 2023. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.