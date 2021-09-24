WB Excise Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019 OUT: Submit Objections if any @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Excise Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019 OUT: West Bengal Police has released the prelims for recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the WB Excise Constable Prelims 2021 Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of WB Police.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

The question and answer key of 100 (hundred) questions in connection with the Preliminary Written Test has been uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and the website of the Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 24 September 2021. The candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 24 September 2021 onwards.

How to Download WB Excise Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019?

Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the notification that reads ‘Questions and Answer Key of Preliminary Written Test for EC-19.’ A PDF will be opened. The candidates can download WB Excise Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WB Excise Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019

WB Excise Constable Prelims Notice