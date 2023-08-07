WB Police Jail Warden Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link at wbpolice.gov.in; Check Eligibility

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released notification for the 130 Warders/Female Warders posts on its official website. WBPRB has commenced the online application process for these posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2023.
Under the selection process for the Warders/Female Warders posts, applicants provisionally considered eligible will have to appear for a competitive written examination and then they will have to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 6, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 26, 2023
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- No. of vacancies-130
- Male-100
- Female-30
WB Police Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates should have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process
Shortlisted and eligible candidates will have to appear for a Competitive Written Examination of 90 marks followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (qualifying in nature) and Interview.
Written Test:
Applicants will have to appear for this MCQ based Written Test. There will be 90 (ninety) Objective type questions having multiple choice (four choices) carrying equal marks each.
- The duration of the examination will be 1(One) hour.
- Question paper will be set in three languages (English, Bengali & Nepali) except questions in the English language.
- There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular
questions will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Written Test -Subjects With Number of Questions
|General Awareness and General Knowledge
|25 Marks
|25 questions
|English
|25 Marks
|25 questions
|Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard)
|20 Marks
|20 questions
|Reasoning
|10 Marks
|10 questions
|Computer Literacy -
|10 Marks
|10 questions
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
As per ROPA-2019 Pay Level : 6 (22,700/- to 58,500/-)
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Overciew
|Organisation
|West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|Posts name
|Warders/Female Warders
|Number of posts
|130
|Application process
|Online
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Last date for online application
|August 26, 2023
|Official website
|https://wbpolice.gov.in
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01/01/2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 27 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
WB Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For WB Police Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Applicants will be able to submit their application using the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Correctional Services (http://wbcorrectionalservices.gov.in).
- Step 2: Read the ‘Information to Applicants’ before applying.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: Payment of Application and/or Processing Fees shall be made through d i f f e r e n t payment gateway by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank.
- Step 5: On successful submission of the application, the applicants will get an SMS to their registered mobile number.
- Step 6: An editing window for 07 (seven) days will be given to the applicants who wants to edit/rectify their personal information already submitted in their application form. Check the notification link for details in this regard.