WB Police Jail Warden Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link at wbpolice.gov.in; Check Eligibility

WBP Jail Warden 2023 Recruitment Notification: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for the 130 Warders/Female Warders posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary and other details here.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released notification for the 130 Warders/Female Warders posts on its official website. WBPRB has commenced the online application process for these posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2023.

Under the selection process for the Warders/Female Warders posts, applicants provisionally considered eligible will have to appear for a competitive written examination and then they will have to appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).



WB Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 6, 2023

Closing date of application: August 26, 2023

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

No. of vacancies-130

Male-100

Female-30

WB Police Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Selection Process

Shortlisted and eligible candidates will have to appear for a Competitive Written Examination of 90 marks followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (qualifying in nature) and Interview.

Written Test:

Applicants will have to appear for this MCQ based Written Test. There will be 90 (ninety) Objective type questions having multiple choice (four choices) carrying equal marks each.

The duration of the examination will be 1(One) hour.

Question paper will be set in three languages (English, Bengali & Nepali) except questions in the English language.

There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular

questions will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Written Test -Subjects With Number of Questions

General Awareness and General Knowledge 25 Marks 25 questions English 25 Marks 25 questions Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) 20 Marks 20 questions Reasoning 10 Marks 10 questions Computer Literacy - 10 Marks 10 questions

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

As per ROPA-2019 Pay Level : 6 (22,700/- to 58,500/-)

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Overciew

Organisation West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Posts name Warders/Female Warders Number of posts 130 Application process Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs Last date for online application August 26, 2023 Official website https://wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01/01/2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 27 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For WB Police Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.