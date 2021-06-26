WB Prelims 2021 Revised Date Announced for Civil Services & Audit and Accounts Service 2020 @wbpsc.gov.in

WB Prelims 2021 Exam Date: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the exam dates for civil services and audit and accounts service prelims 2020. All those who enrolled and applied for the aforementioned exams will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has scheduled the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Prelims) 2020 against the advertisement number 17/2020 on 7 August 2021 while the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Prelims) 2021 (18/2020) is scheduled to be held on 22 August 2021.

Due to the present situation of COVID-19, the commission had postponed the aforesaid exam. Earlier, WBCS Prelims 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on 30 May 2021. Initially, the exam was to held on 21 March 2021. WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020 was to held between 07 May 2021 and 30 June 2021.

The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The commission will release the admit card in due course of the time.

Download WB Prelims 2021 Revised Date

WBCS Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration.

Latest Government Jobs:

Coast Guard AC 01/2022 Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for 50 Posts, Apply Online from 4 July

OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 50 Posts, Opportunity to work in Saudi Arabia

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in, 32 Vacancies Notified