Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in, 32 Vacancies Notified

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 July 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 26 July 2021
Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Commissioner - 32 Posts
Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must possess a degree in Arts, Science, Law, Commerce, Medicine or engineering from a recognized University.
Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Experience:
- The candidate must have administrative, executive or supervisory experience in a responsible capacity for not less than 5 years in Government, Semi-Government or any big industrial or commercial concern.
- The experience of ex-armed force officers will be considered as supervisory experience for the duration they served in the armed forces as commissioned officers.
- The candidate should mention all details and submit evidence regarding administrative experience, Supervisory Experience or executive experience or responsible post.
Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.
Download Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 July 2021 at mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.
