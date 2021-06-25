Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in, 32 Vacancies Notified

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in for 32 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 25, 2021 18:42 IST
Maharashtra PSC Recruitment
Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 July 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 26 July 2021

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Commissioner - 32 Posts

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:  The candidate must possess a degree in Arts, Science, Law, Commerce, Medicine or engineering from a recognized University.

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Experience:

  • The candidate must have administrative, executive or supervisory experience in a responsible capacity for not less than 5 years in Government, Semi-Government or any big industrial or commercial concern.
  • The experience of ex-armed force officers will be considered as supervisory experience for the duration they served in the armed forces as commissioned officers.
  • The candidate should mention all details and submit evidence regarding administrative experience, Supervisory Experience or executive experience or responsible post.

Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Download Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 July 2021 at mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.

Job Summary
Notification Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in, 32 Vacancies Notified
Notification DateJun 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 26, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
