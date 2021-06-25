Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in, 32 Vacancies Notified

How to apply for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 July 2021 at mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.

What is the selection criteria for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

What is the qualification required for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must possess a degree in Arts, Science, Law, Commerce, Medicine or engineering from a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application submission for Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through Maharashtra PSC Assistant Commissioner Recruitment 2021?

A total of 32 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Commissioner Post in Municipal Senior Services, Group – A.