RCFL Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Pathology Lab Tech and other posts, Apply Online from 28 June onwards @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Officer, Pathology Lab Technician, Radiology / X-Ray Technician, and Engineer. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 25, 2021 15:07 IST
RCFL Recruitment 2021

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Officer, Pathology Lab Technician, Radiology / X-Ray Technician, and Engineer. Eligible and interested can apply for RCF Operator Recruitment 2021 on rcfltd.com from 28 June to 5 July 2021.

Advt. No.052021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 28 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 July 2021

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Officer (Medical) -3 Posts
  • Pathology Lab Technician - 1 Post
  • Radiology / Xray Technician - 1 Post
  • Engineer (Civil)- 1 Post

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Officer (Medical) -MBBS with completed internship and registration with Medical Council of India/Maharashtra Medical Council/other State Medical Council.
  • Pathology Lab Technician - B. Sc, DMLT from a recognized board/university. 55% aggregate in the Final Year of the required degree.
  • Radiology / Xray Technician - 10 + 2 and Diploma in X-ray technology. 55% aggregate in the Final Year of required degree.
  • Engineer (Civil)- BE / B. Tech. / in Civil Discipline from UGC / AICTE approved institutions. Allied courses/degrees / dual degrees in Civil Engineering will not be considered. 55% aggregate in Final Year of Engineering Graduation.

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Officer (Medical), Pathology Lab Technician, Radiology / Xray Technician - 36 Years
  • Engineer (Civil)- 39 Years

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection Criteria for the post of Officer (Medical), Engineer (Civil), Engineer (IT) and Officer (HRD – CMDC) will be Personal Interview / Video Conferencing Interview & Selection Criteria for Pathology Lab Technician and Radiology / X-ray Technician will be Skill Test.

Download RCFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 28 June

Official Website

How to apply for RCFL Recruitment 2021
Candidates are required to apply online providing details regarding age, date of birth, qualification, division and percentage of marks obtained, year of passing, respective School/College/University, work experience if any. The applications will start from 28 June to 5 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Job Summary
RCFL Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Pathology Lab Tech and other posts, Apply Online from 28 June onwards @rcfltd.com
Notification DateJun 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 5, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
