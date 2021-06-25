OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 50 Posts, Opportunity to work in Saudi Arabia

OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification out at www.omcmanpower.com for 50 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OMC Recruitment 2021: Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd has released for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Female. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done through a zoom/skype interview. A total of 50 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2021

OMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Female Staff Nurse- 50 Posts

OMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding B.Sc, Diploma in Nursing are eligible to apply.

OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Salary - 80,000 - 120000

Download OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a telephonic interview. Selected candidates will be appointed for Saudi Arabia.

How to apply for OMC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021. Candidates may send their resumes to omcresume@gmail.com.

