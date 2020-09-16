WBCS Prelims 2020 Result out @wbpsc.gov.in, Check list of qualified candidates for WBPSC WBCS 2020 Mains Here

WBCS Prelims 2020 Result: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released WBCS Prelims 2020 Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the WBCS Prelims 2020 against the advertisement Exam can check the select list of the candidates on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Exam was conducted on 9 February 2020 at various exam centres of the State. Now, the WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Exam Result 2020 has been released after four months of exam.

How to Download WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Prelims 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.http://pscwbapplication.in/.

Click on LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR WBCS (EXE.) ETC EXAMINATION - 2020 (MAIN) ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF WBCS (EXE.) ETC EXAMINATION - 2020 (PRELIMINARY) AGAINST ADVT. NO. 22/2019 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can check Roll Number Wise WBCS Prelims 2020 Result 2020 in the PDF.

Candidates can check the result and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Exam 2020 Prelims Result

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Exam 2020 Prelims will be able to appear for mains. The details of the WBPSC WBCS (EXE.) ETC Exam 2020 Mains will shortly upload on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

