ONGC MO Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Medical Officer Posts, Apply before 25 September

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer at its Silchar work-centre on a consolidated honorarium. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 September 2020

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 7 Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) from a recognized Board.

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Salary

Medical Officer (Field Duty) - Rs. 75,000/-

Medical Officer (General Duty)- Rs. 72,000/-

Medical Officer (General Duty) (Part- time Female) - Rs. 41,000/-

Medical Officer (Occupational Health)- Rs. 72,000/-

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Qualification and Interview.

Download ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC MO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates shall apply only through email to choudhury_somnath@ongc.co.in/Chakrabarty_Alimita@ongc.co.in on or before 25 September 2020. Candidates can refer to the notification hyperlink for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mahagenco.in

RBI Director Recruitment 2020 for IDRBT, Apply Offline before 3 October, Check Qualification and Other Details Here

MGNREGA Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 37 Vacancies for Block GIS Coordinator, Block NRM & Livelihood Expert Posts

PGIMER Chandigarh Faculty Recruitment 2020: 121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Offline before 4 October