WBHRB Admit Card 2020 out for Medical Technologist Posts, Check WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card Here

WBHRB Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released interview admit card for Medical Technologist Posts. Candidates who applied for WBHRB MT 2020 against advertisement number 01/2019 can download the call letter through the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in.

The link for downloading WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering registration id and password at the login page.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 863 vacancies of Medical Technologists Cadre in West Bengal Sub-ordinate Health Services under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

How to Download WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card?

Go to the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in.

WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the WBHRB Admit Card 2020 Download Link.

Then, Enter registration id, password and click on the submit button.

WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card will be displayed.

Candidates can download WBHRB Admit Card and save the admit card for future reference.

WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card 2020

Candidates who will be appointed for Medical Technologist Posts will be a salary of Rs.7100/- - Rs.37600/-, (Entry Pay Rs. 7,440/-) with Grade Pay Rs. 3,600/- (Pay Band 3 of ROPA 09 Rules) other allowances. Candidates can directly download WBHRB MT Grade 3 Interview Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

Highlights:

Online Application Dates: 10 January 2020 to 20 January 2020

Admit Card: Released

Selection Process: interview

