WBHRB Recruitment 2022: 7542 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, GDMO and Other Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has published a notification for the recruitment of 7542 Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, GDMO, and Assistant Superintendent on its official website i.e.wbhrb.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is looking recruit candidates for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 2, Medical Officer (Specialist), GDMO, Assistant Superintendent Grade l for Special Drive under Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates holding requisite qualifications can apply online from 09 December and the last date for application is 23 December 2022.

Recently, the board released short notifications for these posts. The details of eligibilitythe , scale of pay, other conditions, advertisement etc. will be available on West Bengal Health Recruitment Board Website i.e. www.wbhrb.in shortly.

Important Dates

Starting Date of WBHRB Online Application 09 December 2022 from 10 AM Last Date of WBHRB Online Application 23 December 2022 till 2 PM

WBHRB Vacancy Details

WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy:

Post Vacancies Basic B.Sc. Nursing 2303 Post-Basic B.Sc 181 GNM-Female 3183 GNM-Male 425

WBHRB MO Vacancies:

Post Vacancies General Medicine 77 General Surgery 81 Gynae & Obs. 61 Anaesthesia 112 Ophthalmology 50 Otorhinolaryngology 53 Dermatology 2 Pathology 23 Biochemistry 33 Microbiology 2 Paediatric Medicine 64 Orthopaedic Surgery 51 Oncology 6 Radio diagnosis 47 Psychiatry 1 Medico legal 16

WBHRB GDMO Vacancies:

Category Vacancies SC 109 ST 253 OBC A 48 OBC B 211 PWD 129

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Vacancies:

Category Vacancies UR 10 SC 4 ST 2 OBC A 2 OBC B 2 PWD 1

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Recruitment 2022



Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.

Assistant Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree. PG in Hospital Management or Hospital Administration.

The candidates can check the eligibility conditions for other posts once the detailed notification is published

How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2022