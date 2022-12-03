WBHRB Recruitment 2022: 7542 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, GDMO and Other Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is looking recruit candidates for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 2, Medical Officer (Specialist), GDMO, Assistant Superintendent Grade l for Special Drive under Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates holding requisite qualifications can apply online from 09 December and the last date for application is 23 December 2022.
Recently, the board released short notifications for these posts. The details of eligibilitythe , scale of pay, other conditions, advertisement etc. will be available on West Bengal Health Recruitment Board Website i.e. www.wbhrb.in shortly.
Important Dates
|Starting Date of WBHRB Online Application
|09 December 2022 from 10 AM
|Last Date of WBHRB Online Application
|23 December 2022 till 2 PM
WBHRB Vacancy Details
WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy:
|Post
|Vacancies
|Basic B.Sc. Nursing
|2303
|Post-Basic B.Sc
|181
|GNM-Female
|3183
|GNM-Male
|425
WBHRB MO Vacancies:
|Post
|Vacancies
|General Medicine
|77
|General Surgery
|81
|Gynae & Obs.
|61
|Anaesthesia
|112
|Ophthalmology
|50
|Otorhinolaryngology
|53
|Dermatology
|2
|Pathology
|23
|Biochemistry
|33
|Microbiology
|2
|Paediatric Medicine
|64
|Orthopaedic Surgery
|51
|Oncology
|6
|Radio diagnosis
|47
|Psychiatry
|1
|Medico legal
|16
WBHRB GDMO Vacancies:
|Category
|Vacancies
|SC
|109
|ST
|253
|OBC A
|48
|OBC B
|211
|PWD
|129
WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Vacancies:
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|10
|SC
|4
|ST
|2
|OBC A
|2
|OBC B
|2
|PWD
|1
Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.
- Assistant Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree. PG in Hospital Management or Hospital Administration.
The candidates can check the eligibility conditions for other posts once the detailed notification is published
How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of the WBHRB and click on the online application link available on the official website
- Fill your details
- Upload all the important documents
- Submit your application
- Take the print out of the application