WBHRB Recruitment 2022: 7542 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, GDMO and Other Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has published a notification for the recruitment of 7542 Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, GDMO, and Assistant Superintendent on its official website i.e.wbhrb.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is looking recruit candidates for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 2, Medical Officer (Specialist), GDMO, Assistant Superintendent Grade l for Special Drive under Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates holding requisite qualifications can apply online from 09 December and the last date for application is 23 December 2022.

Recently, the board released short notifications for these posts. The details of eligibilitythe , scale of pay, other conditions, advertisement etc. will be available on West Bengal Health Recruitment Board Website i.e. www.wbhrb.in shortly.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Notification Download

WBHRB MO Notification Download

WBHRB GDMO Notification Download

WBHRB Assistant Superintendent Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of WBHRB Online Application 09 December 2022 from 10 AM
Last Date of WBHRB Online Application 23 December 2022 till 2 PM

WBHRB Vacancy Details

WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy:

Post Vacancies
Basic B.Sc. Nursing 2303
Post-Basic B.Sc 181
GNM-Female  3183
GNM-Male 425

WBHRB MO Vacancies:

Post Vacancies
General Medicine 77
General Surgery 81
Gynae & Obs.  61
Anaesthesia 112
Ophthalmology 50
Otorhinolaryngology 53
Dermatology 2
Pathology 23
Biochemistry 33
Microbiology 2
Paediatric Medicine 64
Orthopaedic Surgery 51
Oncology 6
Radio diagnosis  47
Psychiatry 1
Medico legal  16

WBHRB GDMO Vacancies:

Category Vacancies
SC 109
ST 253
OBC A 48
OBC B 211
PWD 129

WBHRB  Assistant Superintendent Vacancies:

Category Vacancies
UR 10
SC 4
ST 2
OBC A 2
OBC B 2
PWD 1

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.
  •  Assistant Superintendent  - Bachelor’s Degree. PG in Hospital Management or Hospital Administration.

The candidates can check the eligibility conditions for other posts once the detailed notification is published

How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2022

  1. Visit the official website of the WBHRB and click on the online application link available on the official website
  2. Fill your details
  3. Upload all the important documents
  4. Submit your application
  5. Take the print out of the application

