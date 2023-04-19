WBJEE Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow, Know When, Where and How to Download Hall Ticket

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: WBJEEB will issue the hall ticket for registered candidates tomorrow in online mode. They can download West Bengal JEE hall ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in. Know where and how to download here

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will be releasing the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) tomorrow on April 20. As per the schedule released, candidates will be able to download their admit card till April 30 online at wbjeeb.nic.in. To download their WBJEE admit card, they have to application number and password in the login window.

The details regarding the allotted exam centre and exam timings will be mentioned on the WBJEE admit card. The WBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 30, 2023 for paper I (Mathematics) and II (Physics and Chemistry). The exam will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM whereas paper II will be held from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates without carrying their WBJEE admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

When To Download WBJEE Admit Card 2023?

The officials have already released the date for the release of admit card and other exam-related updates. Candidates can go through the table to know details:

Events Dates WBJEE Hall Ticket April 20, 2023 WBJEE Exam April 30, 2023

Where To Download WBJEE Admit Card 2023?

To appear for the West Bengal JEE exam, candidates have to carry their admit card to the centre. Without it, the invigilator will not allow them to enter the exam hall. Therefore, they need to download the WBJEE 2023 admit card online. It will not be sent to the candidates in any other mode. They can download their hall ticket from the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Also, a direct link to download the admit card of WBJEE will be provided on this page.

How To Download WBJEE 2022 Admit Card?

The admit card can be downloaded only in online mode at the official website. They must note that no hard copy will be sent via post or any other mode. To download the WBJEE hall ticket, they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE admit card link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6:Download and save it for future references

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. As per media reports, last year, a total of 81,393 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 98.85% of candidates passed. The exam is held for two papers: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

Also Read: West Bengal NMMS 8th Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here