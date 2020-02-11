WBPSC Civil Service Answer Key 2020 Released @pscwbonline.gov.in, Download WBCS Answer Key

WBPSC Civil Service Answer Key 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2020. Candidates can download WBPSC Civil Service Answer Key from official website of WBPSC www.pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Answer Key Download Link is given below. Candidates can download WBPSC Series Wise Answer Key through the link.

WBPSC Civil Service Answer Key Download PDF 2020

Candidate may also submit objections/incongruities, if any, against any answer through official website www.pscwbapplication.in and https://wbpsc.gov.in. WBPSC Civil Service Objection Link is available till 18 February 2020.

After considering all the objections the commission will announce the WBPSC Civil Service result on its official website. Candidates who will qualify in WBCS Prelims Exam will appear for WBPSC Civil Service Mains Exam

WBPSC Civil Service Exam was conducted on 09 February 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for recruitment of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts, against advertisement number 22/2019.

How to Download WBPSC Civil Service Answer Key 2020 ?