WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule For JE, Judicial/Account Service & Others

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Update : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the detailed exam calendar scheduled in the coming month. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the exam scheduled including West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary)
Examination, West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Recruitment Examination, West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, and others.
All those candidates who have applied for the above posts and part of the selection process for the same can download the WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in.
You can download the WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.
According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be held on 26 March 2023.
The West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, 2022 will be conducted from 04 to13 May 2023.
The Commission will be conducting the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Recruitment Examination, 2022 on 14 May 2023. Again, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be held on 04 June 2023.
Tentative schedule of Commission’s forthcoming Examinations, 2023: Overview
|Name of Exam
|Exam Date
|West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022
|26.03.2023
|Limited Departmental Audit & Accounts Service Examination, 2022
|26th to 28thApril, 2023
|West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, 2022
|04.05.2023to13.05.2023
|Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Recruitment Examination, 2022
|14.05.2023
|West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2022
|04.06.2023
