WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule For JE, Judicial/Account Service & Others

WBPSC has released the detailed exam calendar for various posts scheduled in the coming month on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in . Download PDF.

All those candidates who have applied for the above posts and part of the selection process for the same can download the WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be held on 26 March 2023.

The West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, 2022 will be conducted from 04 to13 May 2023.

The Commission will be conducting the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Recruitment Examination, 2022 on 14 May 2023. Again, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be held on 04 June 2023.

Tentative schedule of Commission’s forthcoming Examinations, 2023: Overview

Name of Exam Exam Date West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 26.03.2023 Limited Departmental Audit & Accounts Service Examination, 2022 26th to 28thApril, 2023 West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, 2022 04.05.2023to13.05.2023 Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Recruitment Examination, 2022 14.05.2023 West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 04.06.2023

Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page.

Click on “ Tentative schedule of Commission’s forthcoming Examinations, 2023 given on home page.

The PDF of WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 will appear on your screen.

Take a print out of the WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 and save the same for future use.