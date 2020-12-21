WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Miscellaneous Service Examination @pscwbapplication.in, Check Details Here

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the Schedule of Personality Test (Phase-II) in Miscellaneous Services Exam 2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test under Miscellaneous Services Exam 2018 can check the Personality Test schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the notification released by West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the Personality Test (Phase-II) in Miscellaneous Services Exam 2018 (Advertisement No. 29/2017) will be commencing from 04 January 2021 onwards. Candidates should note that the reporting time for Interview is 10:15 a.m. (First Half) & 01:00 p.m. (Second Half).

All such candidates qualified for Personality Test round should note that they are being called to the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification etc. ) to be produced on the dates of the Personality Test.

Candidates can download their Call Letters for Personality Test along with choice sheet for the Personality Test from Commission’s website -https://wbpsc.gov.in on and from 24 December, 2020. Candidates can check the details Interview schedule available on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Miscellaneous Service Examination