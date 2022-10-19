WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Lab Assistant & Others, Check Eligibility and How To Apply

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online application for the Lab Assistant & Others on its official website. Check WBPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for various posts including Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 November 2022.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including a Second class Master’s Degree in Chemistry/Degree in Science having Chemistry as one of the subjects with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No. 06 /2022

Important Date WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing date for receipt of online application : 11th November, 2022

Last date of payment of fees online : 11th November, 2022

Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of PNB : 14th November, 2022

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of PNB : 11th November, 2022

Vacancy Details WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Scientific Officer -02

Scientific Assistant-04

Laboratory Assistant-04

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Scientific Officer -A Second class Master’s Degree in Chemistry.

Five years’ experience of analytical methods and research, or

A degree in Science having Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or equivalent, and

Seven years’ experience of work in Forensic Chemistry.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Click Here WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





Process To Download: WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

Go to the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in/ Click on the link-ADVT. NO. 06/2022)-ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THREE CATEGORIES OF POSTS IN THE NARCOTICS DIVISION OF FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY, WB UNDER THE HOME AND HILL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WB under WHAT'S NEW section of home page. You will get the PDF of WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF in a new window. Download and save the WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF for future reference.

How To Apply WBPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the official website of WBPSC on or before 11 November 2022.