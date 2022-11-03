WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on Nov 14 at wbpsc.gov.in, Check DV Update

West Bengal PSC has released notice for the Admit Card/DV schedule for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification schedule for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2020 on its official website. Commission will release the Admit Card for the personality test for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination on 14 November 2022.

The candidates qualified for the interview round for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination can download the now download WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of WBPSC-https://wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Candidates who have qualified for the interview round will have to upload the important documents as mentioned in the notification on and from 10th November 2022 on the official website. Candidates can check the list of important documents available on the short notice which are to be uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the 14 November 2022 from the official website. In a bid to downlow the WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download WBPSC WBCS Interview Admit Card 2022 Update