WBPSC WBCS Mains 2020 Admit Card 2021 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Exam from 27 August onwards

WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card has been released at the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various services through West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2021 (Advertisement No.22/2019). All those who appeared in the WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Exam can download the call letter through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Civil Services Main exam 2021 will be conducted from 27 to 31 August 2021 at Kolkata. The candidates are advised to check their exam schedule on the admit cards and appear for the exam according to the exam schedule mentioned on the admit card. All candidates are advised to download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

How and Where to Download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card (Advt. 22/2019)?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION-2020. A link will be opened. Enter Enrolment No/First Name & DOB and click on search. The admit card will be disabled on the screen. Candidates can download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Cardand save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card

Qualified candidates may download their Admit Cards along with Enclosure to the Admit Card for the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 from the Commission's website at https://wbpsc.gov.in. The candidates can directly download WBPSC WBCS 2021 Mains Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

