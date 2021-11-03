Current Affairs in Short: 3 November 2021

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5 to inaugurate key infrastructure projects

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5, 2021. PM Modi will offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple, inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, and unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya.

•Apart from addressing a public rally, PM Modi will be inaugurating key infrastructure projects such as Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. All projects cost over Rs 130 crores.

•PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crores including the First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, two Guest Houses, Administration Office and Hospital, Police Station, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management, Command and Control Centre, Rainshelter, and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building.

Home Minister Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF health card scheme at national level

•Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3, 2021, launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme health cards at the national level in New Delhi. Shah handed over the Ayushman card to personnel to launch the scheme.

•To mark the widescale distribution of cards to NSG personnel, Shah handed over Ayushman CAPF scheme health cards to the Director-General, National Security, NSG. The Ayushman CAPF scheme aims at offering coverage to serving personnel and their dependents across the seven Central Armed Police Forces.

•The distribution process of the Ayushman CAPF scheme health cards across Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was kickstarted on the occasion of Dhanvantri Pooja. The distribution of 35 lakh CAPF health cards is expected to be completed by December 2021. The Home Ministry website will showcase the updated number of cards distributed on a daily basis.

•On January 23, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme on a pilot basis in Assam to offer healthcare services to all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and their dependents. The Ayushman CAPF scheme is a joint initiative of the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, and National Health Authority (NHA).

IAF promotes Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan to Group Captain rank

•Indian Air Force on November 3, 2021, promoted the ace pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to the rank of Group Captain which is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

•Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan was awarded a Shaurya Chakra for taking down an F-16 combat aircraft during a fight with Pakistani fighter aircraft. His MiG-21 fighter aircraft was also shot down after he took down the F-16 and landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Pakistani Army had taken him into custody.

•Abhinandan was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron. He had flown to neutralize aerial attack by the Pakistan Army on February 27, 2019.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi announces financial relief of Rs 3,100 each for all construction workers

•Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on November 3, 2021, announced financial relief of Rs 3,100 each for all construction workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board. Channi is also the Chairman of the Board.

•The amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of construction workers. There are nearly 3.17 lakh registered construction workers across Punjab. The financial relief of Rs 3,100 each will cost Rs 90 to 100 crores to the state government.

•Channi has requested all the Sarpanches and Councilors in rural and urban areas to get the maximum number of construction workers registered so they can avail of financial aid during Diwali amid the COVID pandemic.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Delhi Bazaar portal for traders, industrialists

•Delhi Government is preparing a Delhi Bazaar web portal for traders, industrialists, and professionals to help them promote their products all over the world both nationally and internationally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on November 3, 2021.

•The Delhi Bazaar portal is expected to be ready by August 2022. The portal will aid in boosting Delhi’s revenue, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and economy in a big way.

•The Delhi Bazaar will offer virtual markets and host virtual exhibitions that will allow people to browse through shops, products, and make purchases.