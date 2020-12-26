Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 21 December to 26 December 2020

Political leader Moti Lal Vohra passes away at 93

Veteran political leader Moti Lal Vohra passed away on December 21, 2020 following a brief illness at Fortis Escort Hospital, Delhi. He was 93. Vohra had tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, following which he was hospitalised at AIIMS, Delhi and recovered later. Vohra is the third senior Congress leader who went away after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel in past 2 months.

NFHS 5 Syrvey Data: Know everything about National Family Health Survey 5 here

The results of phase 1 of National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) have been released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The survey depicts a massive increase in child malnutrition. The prevalence of malnutrition among children has been reported in majority of the states . The Phase I of the survey covered 17 States and 5 Union Territories.

New COVID-19 strain detected in UK: India suspends all flights from UK

A new COVID-19 strain has been detected in the United Kingdom (UK). This newly mutated strain is highly infectious. Over 1000 individuals of Southern England have been infected with this new strain, as per the reports. As a precautionary measure, India suspended all the flights from the UK till December 31, 2020.

Singapore's Hawker culture added to UNESCO Heritage List

Singapore's Hawker Culture, the nation's street food, has been added to the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List. The Hawker culture refers to the community of vendors who sell meals at over 110 hawker centres. With this, the hawker culture of Singapore joins the likes of Tango from Argentina and Yoga from India.

EU approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use

The European Union (EU) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for use by individuals of 16 years age and above against the COVID-19. The 27-nation bloc will start the phase 1 of mass COVID-19 vaccination later this week.

US President honours PM Modi with Legion of Merit Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the 'Legion of Merit' award by the US President Donald Trump for his role in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership. Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu received the award on behalf of PM Modi.

Government notifies Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020

The Government notified the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 on December 21, 2020. These new rules inform the rights of electricity consumers and give them access to quality electricity.

Government discovers new RO-RO & Ferry Services routes

The Union Government has found the new ferry and RO-RO services routes under the flagship programme Sagarmala Project. These new routes will help boost tourism in the nearby areas as well as promote coastal shipping. The new routes of ferry and RO-RO services will cover Jamnagar, Somnath Temple, Hazira and Okha destinations.

PM Modi released Rs 18,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Narendra Modi released Rs. 18,000 crore funds under the PM-KISAN scheme. The funds were released directly into the accounts of about 9 crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer. PM-KISAN is an ambitious scheme of PM Modi's Government wherein Rs. 2000 installment is transferred into the farmers' accounts thrice in a year.

India loses taxation case against Cairn Energy Plc

India has lost the retrospective taxation case against Cairn Energy Plc after Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague ruled in favour of the latter. India failed to uphold its obligations under the India-UK bilateral investment treaty.