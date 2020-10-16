Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 October 2020

PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 75 commemorative coin on FAO’s 75th anniversary

PM Narendra Modi released the Rs 75 commemorative coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). This coin marks the long-standing relation between India and the FAO. On this occasion, PM Modi also dedicated 17 newly developed biofortified varieties of crops to the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded the Raksha Mantri Trophy for the year 2019 to Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). The Air Force Command Hospital of Bengaluru was named as Best Command Hospital.

Gujarat government has decided to develop world’s biggest zinc smelter in Dosawada at Tapi district, Gujarat. In this regard the Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) form of Vedanta group.

India will soon deliver the kilo-class submarine named INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy. It will be first submarine of Myanmar Navy. The decision came in lieu of India's commitment to build capacities of the neighbouring countries.

India’s first Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 91 due to prolonged illness. The designer won the Academy Award for 1983 classic movie ‘Gandhi’ for best costume design.