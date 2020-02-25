Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 February 2020

Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26

The Election Commission recently announced that the biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 55 seats will be held on March 26, 2020. The term of incumbent 55 Rajya Sabha Members including NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is about to end in April 2020 on their retirement.

India, US sign USD 3 billion worth defence deals

India and the United States on February 25, 2020 signed defence deals worth USD 3 billion following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in New Delhi. Under this deal, India will purchase advanced American military equipment such as Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US.

Government approves formation of 22nd Law Commission

The Central Government recently approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission for a period of 3 years. Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to reconstitute the panel after the expiry of the term of 21st Law Commission on August 31, 2018. With this, the government will now appoint the Chairperson and members of the commission.

First Anniversary of National War Memorial observed

The First Anniversary of National War Memorial was observed in India on February 25, 2020. On this occasion, CDS General Bipin Rawat honoured the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. General Rawat along with the heads of all three armed forces laid wreaths to pay homage to martyred soldiers.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

American mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 101. Katherine was associated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for 33 years and had worked on several missions including the Mercury and Apollo missions. Her life was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures".