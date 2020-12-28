Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 December 2020

FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup & U-20 World Cup 2021 postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has postponed the Men’s U-17 & U-20 World Cups 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic . The council also decided to give hosting rights to Peru and Indonesia to conduct the tournaments in 2023.

PM Modi launches Delhi Metro's first driverless train

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first driverless train on Delhi metro's Magenta line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) on December 28, 2020. The Prime Minister also launched the National Common Mobility Card services on the Airport Express Line. The launches were made via video conference that was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

MP Cabinet approves Anti-Conversion Law against forced religious conversions

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the new anti-conversion law against the forced religious conversions. The MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 introduces imprisonment of up to 2 to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 50,000 in case of forced and unlawful conversion of a minor, woman or a SC/ST.

Government launches E-Sampada web portal & app on Good Governance Day

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the e-Sampada web portal and mobile app on December 25, 2020 on the occasion of Good Governance Day. December 25th, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is observed as Good Governance Day annually. The web portal and app will help boost transparency and accountability.

Year-ender 2020: Sporting Legends from Kobe Bryant to Diego Maradona who passed away this year\

The year 2020 has bid adieu to some legendary sporting personalities. The sudden demise of these sporting legends such as footballer Diego Maradona and basketball player Kobe Bryant shook the fans across the world. Check here the list of sports personalities who passed away this year.