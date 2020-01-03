Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 January 2020

General Bipin Rawat proposes creation of Air Defence Command

India’s newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat recently proposed to create an integrated Air Defence Command to boost security of India’s skies. Along with this, General Rawat also recommended the setting up of a common 'logistics support pools' for creating synergy in tri-services – Army, Navy and Air Force.

Maharashtra Government launches ‘Cyber Safe Women’ initiative

Maharashtra government recently launched the ‘Cyber Safe Women’ campaign to commemorate Indian social reformer, Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. The initiative is aimed at spreading awareness regarding the crimes committed against women and children in the state. Under the initiatives, several awareness camps will be created across the districts of Maharashtra on cyber safety.

PM-KISAN: PM Narendra Modi releases 3rd installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, 2020 released the 3rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan). The third installment worth Rs 12,000 crore was credited to the bank accounts of more than 6 crore small and marginal farmers for December 2019 - March 2020 period. On the same occasion, PM Modi distributed the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to selected farmers of Karnataka. The PM KISAN scheme was launched in December 2018.

EC launches online registration tracking system for political parties

The Election Commission of India recently launched a new tracking system for all the political parties of India. The Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS) will enable the ECI to track the registration applications of the parties that were submitted to the poll panel. The system is effective from January 1, 2020.

107th Indian Science Congress: Theme, Significance and Objective

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) at University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. PM Modi announced the motto of “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper” for the young scientists of India.