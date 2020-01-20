List of Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 2020

The first Party president of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who remained on the post from 1980 to1986. At present the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is the ruling party in the centre.

The strength of the BJP can be easily imagined by the data that BJP has 1316 MLAs out of 4120 total MLAs in the country. Currently, BJP has 11 Chief Ministers in the country.

As of 2019, BJP is the country's largest political party in terms of representation in the National Parliament (303 seats). BJP is tagged as the world's largest party in terms of primary membership.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was officially created on April 6, 1980 (39 years ago). Founders of the BJP were Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and L. K. Advani. BJP emerged from the Jana Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. The election symbol of the Jan Sangh used to be "Deepak"

Jan Sangh won 3 seats in the First Lok Sabha held in 1951 and its vote share was 3%. List of winners is;

SN

Name of Lok Sabha Members Constituency

1. Shri Durga Charan Banerjee, Midnapore Jhargram-ST (West Bengal ) 2. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Calcutta South East (West Bengal ) 3. Shri Umashanker Muljibhai Trivedi Chittor (Rajasthan )

The Jana Sangh merged with some other parties to form the Janta Party in 1977. The Janta Party dissolved in 1980 and its members formed the BJP and Atal Bihari Vajpayee selected as its first President. Since then there are 10 persons have served as the Party President.

Currently, Home Minister Amit Shah is the party President but sooner or later this post will be headed by someone else.

List of National Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party is;

Party President Name Tenure Remark 1. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980–1986 First Non-Congress Prime Minister of India to serve a full term as PM. 2. L. K. Advani 1986–1991 Served 3 time President of BJP 3. Murli Manohar Joshi 1991–1993 During his Presidency, the BJP became the principal opposition party for the first time. L. K. Advani (second term) 1993–1998 6 time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar 4. Kushabhau Thakre 1998–2000 Thakre was born at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh in a Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu family. 5. Bangaru Laxman 2000–2001 First Dalit President of the BJP in 2000. 6. Jana Krishnamurthi 2001–2002 Krishnamurthi was the second person from Tamil Nadu to head a national party in India after Kamaraj. 7. Venkaiah Naidu 2002–2004 Vice-President of India since 2017 L. K. Advani (third term) 2004–2005 In 2014 he was the oldest Lok Sabha MP from Gandhi Nagar 8. Rajnath Singh 2005–2009 Singh resigned after the NDA lost the 2009 Indian general election 9. Nitin Gadkari 2009–2013 Gadkari became the youngest President of the BJP in 2009. Rajnath Singh (second term) 2013–2014 Singh resigned the party presidency to assume the position of Home Minister in 2014. 10. Amit Shah 2014 till date Key political strategist of the BJP. Now Home Minister of the country. 11. Jagat Prakash Nadda Jan. 2020--- He was the acting BJP president from a long time.

It is expected that after the elevation of the Amit Shah at the post of Home Minister, Amit Shah will resign from the presidency of the BJP. Let’s wait and watch that who will replace the Amit Shah.



