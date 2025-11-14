Bihar Election Result 2025: 10 Important Facts Every GK Aspirant Must Know

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, which took place in November in two phases, was one of the most closely watched state elections in India. With 243 assembly seats in the fray and over 7.45 crore eligible voters, this election was seen as a reflection of the changing political dynamics of Bihar-a state with complex caste equations, challenges in development, and a strategic national importance. Knowledge of the salient facts related to this election is crucial for general knowledge as well as for candidates preparing for competitive examinations.

1. Overview of Bihar Elections 2025