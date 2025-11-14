Bihar Election Result 2025: 10 Important Facts Every GK Aspirant Must Know

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, which took place in November in two phases, was one of the most closely watched state elections in India. With 243 assembly seats in the fray and over 7.45 crore eligible voters, this election was seen as a reflection of the changing political dynamics of Bihar-a state with complex caste equations, challenges in development, and a strategic national importance. Knowledge of the salient facts related to this election is crucial for general knowledge as well as for candidates preparing for competitive examinations.
1. Overview of Bihar Elections 2025
-
The election was conducted in two phases: November 6 and November 11, 2025.
-
All 243 seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were contested.
-
Voting saw a record turnout of 66.91%, the highest since Bihar's first assembly election in 1951.
2. Bihar Elections 2025: Voter Turnout
-
Phase 1 turnout: 64.66%
-
Phase 2 turnout: 68.76%.
The key voter turnout data for the Bihar Elections 2025:
|
Phase
|
Total Voter Turnout (%)
|
Male Voter Turnout (%)
|
Female Voter Turnout (%)
|
Phase 1
|
65.08
|
61.2
|
70.4
|
Phase 2
|
68.76
|
64.4
|
72.8
|
Overall Total
|
66.91
|
62.8
|
71.6
-
Female voter turnout was 71.6%, higher than male voter turnout at 62.8%, marking increased women’s participation.
-
Overall turnout surged by over 9 percentage points compared to the 2020 elections.
3. Major Political Alliances
The major political alliances in the 2025 Bihar Elections along with their key constituent parties:
|
Alliance Name
|
Key Parties Included
|
Alliance Leader(s)
|
National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
|
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(R)], Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) (S)
|
Nitish Kumar (JD(U))
|
Mahagathbandhan / INDIA Coalition
|
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (Congress), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML) Liberation], Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), other Left parties
|
Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)
|
New/Independent Parties
|
Jan Suraj Party (Prashant Kishor-led), Others
|
Prashant Kishor (Jan Suraj Party)
-
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, primarily included JD(U), BJP, LJP (Rashtriya), RLM, and HAM (S).
-
The opposition Mahagathbandhan, also called INDIA coalition, consisted of RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
-
Newly prominent was Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party, contesting independently and showing early promise.
Check Out| List of Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar from 1946 to 2025: Tenure and Party Name
4. Election Results Summary
-
Initial trends indicate the NDA crossing the landslide majority mark early with leads in over 188 seats.
-
The RJD and its allies secured around 68 seats in early counts, while other parties made smaller gains.
-
JD(U) emerged as the largest party within the NDA, followed closely by the BJP.
5. Key Leaders and Candidates
-
Nitish Kumar (JD(U)) led his alliance for a potential fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister.
-
Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), opposition leader and CM candidate, fought a hard-fought campaign focusing on youth employment and social justice.
-
Other notable candidates included Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Deputy CMs, NDA), and Rajesh Kumar (Congress president, Bihar).
6. Major Election Issues
-
Development and governance records of the incumbent government.
-
Youth employment and migration—key concerns in Bihar.
-
Caste equations and social justice remained crucial electoral determinants.
-
Corruption allegations and political narratives shaped voter sentiment.
7. Impact of New Parties and Movements
-
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj made a significant debut, leading in multiple constituencies, highlighting voters' openness to alternatives.
-
The entry of new political players complicated vote transfers between traditional allies, influencing final results.
8. Regional and Caste Voting Patterns
-
NDA drew dominant support from Upper Castes, Kurmis, and a substantial portion of Extremely Backward Classes.
-
Mahagathbandhan consolidated Muslim and Yadav votes strongly.
-
Voting showed high efficiency among traditional voter bases, with limited leakage between coalitions.
9. Significance of the Election Outcome
-
The result is critical for setting governance priorities in Bihar for the next five years.
-
It offers insights into the national political mood ahead of key Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
-
The election was seen as a referendum on development policies and caste-based politics interplay.
10. Records and Milestones
-
Record highest voter turnout in Bihar in 74 years.
-
Female voter turnout surpassed male voter turnout by a notable margin.
-
The election witnessed wide use of technology and digital campaigns, including AI tools in electioneering.
-
The Election Commission conducted the process smoothly with minimal repolls
The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election is an important moment in the state's political history, marked by several firsts, trends, and outcomes. There was a record voter turnout, reflecting robust democratic participation, with women leading over men. The reaffirmation of NDA dominance under Nitish Kumar and the continued presence of Mahagathbandhan indicate that Bihar's multi-polar political landscape is complex and vibrant. The arrival of new entrants like the Jan Suraj Party suggests the transformation of voters' preferences and acceptance toward alternative voices.
