COVID-19 Booster Dose in India: Check Eligibility, Registration, Dose Gap, Significance, and More About Precautionary Dose

In order to provide extra security cover amid the Omicron scare, India began administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities aged 60 and above.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the launch of precautionary vaccination drive through a tweet today. He further said that the reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their booster dose.

हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ आयु के लोगों को डॉक्टर की सलाह पर #PrecautionDose देने का कार्यक्रम आज से देशभर में शुरू हो रहा है।



PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार प्राथमिकता के साथ हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा कवच देने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है।

How to register for the COVID-19 booster dose?

Those eligible for precautionary or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment through the pre-existing CoWIN accounts. Once the appointment is booked, the people can simply go to the vaccination centre to get a booster dose.

The facility to register for the precautionary dose opened on 8 January 2022 on the CoWIN portal.

What is the eligibility criteria for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

1- All healthcare and frontline workers.

2- Senior citizens with comorbidities aged 60 and above.

3- People on the duty of Assembly Elections 2022

It is to be noted that people who have been vaccinated twice and meet the above criteria are only eligible for booster doses. The gap between the second and booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be nine months.

Which comorbidities qualify for booster shots?

Booster or third doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on the basis of 20 health conditions including, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney disease (people on dialysis), those receiving stem cell transplant, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease and more.

The senior citizens with comorbidities aged 60 and above will be required to produce the certificate of comorbidity duly signed by any registered medical practitioner. The beneficiary can either upload the certificate on the CoWIN portal or carry a hard copy to the vaccination centres.

Which booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you should get?

The third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be of the same jab with which the beneficiary was inoculated the first two times, according to a member of NITI Aayog, Dr. VK Paul.

Why is a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine required?

Booster or the precautionary dose of COVID-19 is important as the initial two doses may become ineffective over time, especially among senior citizens aged 60 or above with comorbidities.

Additionally, the booster shots will provide enhanced protection against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the emerging variants may trigger the risk of infection. The booster shots will help in keeping the serious complications at bay.

When will COVID-19 boosters be available?

In his address to the nation on 25 December 2021, PM Modi announced that the ‘precautionary’ or booster shots drive of COVID-19 vaccines will begin on 10 January 2022. Additionally, the vaccination drive for children between the age of 15-18 has started on 3 January 2022.

