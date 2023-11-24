Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Vegetable With No Pair In The Picture Within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the vegetable with no pair inside the picture.
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Vegetable With No Pair in Picture Within 15 seconds?
Image Source: Bright Side
In the above image, you need to identify the vegetable that does not have its pair. In the puzzle, you can see a lot of colourful vegetables posing in different moods and expressions. You are required to look at each vegetable carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!
Brain Teaser Answer
The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the vegetable that does not have its pair by stating “Find the different vegetable”. If you look at each vegetable one by one then you will be able to spot the vegetable with no pair.
For your ease, we have marked the odd vegetable in the image given below:
Image Source: Bright Side
So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the onion with a sad face on the bottom left side of the picture does not have its pair. Other vegetables have their pair inside the picture.
The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.
