Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many Turkeys can you spot hidden inside Christmas Picture in 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding the fun element into the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the Turkeys hidden inside the Christmas Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many Turkeys can you spot hidden inside Christmas Picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Stay in Cornwell

Can you spot 8 Hidden Objects between Santas inside Christmas picture?

In the above image, you need to spot all the Turkeys hidden inside the Christmas picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “five turkeys have gone missing from the kitchen. Can you find them?. In the image you can see that there are 9 Houses in a building and each one of them is celebrating Christmas at their house. The Santa Claus is passing above the building. So the challenge is to find the Turkeys that are hidden inside the Christmas Picture.

Can you identify the Girl's Lover?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake in Girl's Dishwashing Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the objects and people in the image carefully, you will be able to identify all the Turkeys hidden in the picture. The puzzle also gives the hint use the one in the attic for reference. So let’s identify the hidden Turkeys in this image:

Inside the left house in top row. Inside the center house in top row. Inside the left house in center row. Inside the center house in center row. Inside the Santa’s Sleigh

Spot the Food Item that does not have its twin inside Fridge

Image Source: Stay in Cornwall

Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 5 Turkeys hidden inside this picture. The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you spot a mistake inside the Girls Swinging Picture?