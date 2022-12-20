Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 8 Hidden Objects between Santas inside Christmas picture in 21 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding the fun element into the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify 8 objects hidden between Santas inside the Christmas Picture.

Image Source: Dudolf

In the above image, you need to spot 8 objects hidden between the Santas. The puzzle generated by Dudolf asks the viewers that “Can you find the eight hidden objects?”. So the challenge is to find eight hidden objects as listed below:

Claus A grumpy Santa A snowman A bell A polar bear An elf An apple A wrapped gift

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the different Santas in the image carefully, you will be able to identify all the 8 hidden objects in the picture. So let’s identify the hidden objects in this image:

Claus is on the right side of the image. The Grumpy Santa is towards the bottom left corner of the image. The snowman is almost directly above the grumpy Santa. A Santa in the middle of the image is holding the bell. The polar bear is to the right of and slightly below the bell. The elf is up in the right-hand corner. The apple is at the center of the image There's a wrapped gift near the top right corner.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

