Brain Teaser Picture: What’s Wrong With My Shoes! Can you spot the mistake in the puzzle within 7 seconds?

No, shoes are just not a necessity, but love and luxury too. And this time you have to prove your passion for the cleats by solving this brain tease. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve rather than using a mathematical formula. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the mistake in the collection at the door entrance. The timer is running fast!

Can you spot what’s wrong with this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the mistake in the shoes kept at the house entrance. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to find the minor detail.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

The goal for users here is to find the mistake in the shop entrance picture. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This image is of the house entrance, where different kinds of shoes are kept on a doormat. Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any difference or variation before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found a difference. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hints: Pink Shoes do not go with my dress.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the right answer.

Had Fun? This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on these.

