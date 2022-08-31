Brain Teaser Puzzle: How many Os can you spot among Qs in picture within 11 secs?

How many O’s can you spot among Q’s in the picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the letter O hidden among the group of letter Q in the image.

How many Os can you spot among Qs in the picture within 11 seconds?

In the above image, you need to identify all the Os among the Qs. An active mind can identify the letter O among the group of letter Q within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at all the rows carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find as many letter ‘O’ as possible among the group of letter ‘Q’. There are 11 rows filled with letter Q. To find all the letter O’s within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all the rows.

There are total 7 O’s hidden among Q’s in the image:

1st Row - 2 O

2nd Row - 1 O

4th Row - 1 O

6th Row - 1 O

9th Row - 1 O

10th Row - 1 O

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

