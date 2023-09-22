Brain Teaser Visual Skill Test: Find six words hidden in the garden in 15 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ alien, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How good your visual skills are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with a garden scene in which two girls and a boy along with few pets can be seen enjoying their time in the garden.

Hiding in the garden environment are six words.

The challenge for the readers is to spot all the words in 15 seconds.

Finding the 6 hidden words in the garden is a tough ask. But individuals with excellent observation skills can spot all the words within the time limit.

Are you able to spot some of the words by now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The words are right in front of your eyes and you need to focus on the image to see them clearly.

Have you spotted the words now?

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the 6 hidden words in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the words by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know what all 6 words were and where were they hidden.

Then you must check out the solution below.

Find Six Hidden Words in 15 Seconds: Solution

The four hidden words are Kite, Hat, Squirrel, Wet, Wind and Bird. The location of all the words is highlighted with a red circle.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

