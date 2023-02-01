Brain Teasers: Solving these flower-based brain teasers is not easy! Can you solve them?

Brain teasers are a fun way to test the brain. They not only bring some moments of fun to life but also make one realize one’s common sense. That’s when you end the dose of brain teasers every now and then.

Try these brain teasers based on flowers!





BRAIN TEASERS:

Brain Teaser 1:















Brain Teaser 2:













Brain Teaser 3:









Want to know the answers? Scroll down!

ANSWERS:

ANSWER 1:

Sunflower

ANSWER 2:

Tulip

ANSWER 3:

Jasmine

Life is not a bed of roses. You will get many hurdles to face, but in those times, we will bring brain teasers like these for you to cheer you up!

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden chick in this fruit market in just 5 seconds?