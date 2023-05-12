Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super interesting. Try them today!
Sometimes, the only thing that can save you from boredom is brain teasers. Try these exciting brain teasers today.
Brain Teaser 1:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Brain Teaser 3:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
ANSWERS:
Answer 1:
Ice
Answer 2:
Pencil
Answer 3:
Post office