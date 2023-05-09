Brain teasers with answers: These brain teasers are exactly what you need today. Try them with your best pals.

Should you deny anything that makes you laugh in the hectic, sad world we live in? Well, never.

That is why we have brought to you some exciting brain teasers that will not only tease your brain but will also make you laugh hard. Why laugh alone? Try these fun brain teasers with your best pals.

Brain Teaser 1:

We all live in a house. We all wear some clothing. What is it that our house wears?

Let's give you a hint; this is not your regular brain teaser, this is a funny riddle, mister!

Brain Teaser 2:

There is a worm in my house and I hate it. It bites my clothes, crawls on my pillows and bed, and scares me terribly. However, it never lands on my computer. Why so?

Here comes yet another funny brain teaser!

Brain Teaser 3:



There are 172 criminals in jail, but one of them never falls ill due to protein or mineral deficiencies. Why so?

This sounds like an informative one!

Wondering what the answers might be? Here you go.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Jennifer lost her pet. Can you help her find the hidden cat?

ANSWERS TO THE FUN BRAIN TEASERS!





Brain Teaser 1:

We all live in a house. We all wear some clothing. What is it that our house wears?

Answer 1:

The house wears an ad-dress!

(We told you it would be funny!)

Brain Teaser 2:

There is a worm in my house and I hate it. It bites my clothes, crawls on my pillows and bed, and scares me terribly. However, it never lands on my computer. Why so?

Answer 2:

Because the worm is scared to get trapped in the world wide web.

Come on, let's not judge the worm. We all have our fears!

Brain Teaser 3:

There are 172 criminals in jail, but one of them never falls ill due to protein or mineral deficiencies. Why so?

Answer 3:

Because he is a CEREAL killer!

Our mums were not wrong about cereals!

Brain Teaser 4:

The talking parrot in my village was arrogant and proud of his talents. One day a creature flew to him and proved to be smarter than him. Who was the creature?

These exciting brain teasers funny enough to crack you up. Have a glance at the reaction of your pals. Well, thank us later for giving you a fun-filled moment with your pals.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Love is in the air. Can you spot the "love birds" in the image?