You are smarter than Sherlock if you can catch the criminal in 7 seconds!

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Find the criminal in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

A crime was committed in a town. A man was murdered in cold blood. The police arrived at the crime scene and found a note clutched in the victim’s hand. The note was crumpled up, but the police could make out what was written on it. There were four numbers written on the note. The police caught three suspects and interrogated them one by one. The strange note found at the crime scene is the only way to figure out who killed the man. And your time starts now.

Observe the note really carefully and you will find the killer in no time.

This brain puzzle is one of the best ways to test how good your detective skills are. You need to apply critical thinking and analytical skills if you want to solve this brain riddle. When your 7 are up, scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

The criminal was Tess. How did we deduce her to be the killer? Take a look yourself:

Source: Bright Side

