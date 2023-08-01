Chandrayaan 3 Spacecraft Leave Earth’s Orbit, Moon Landing on 23 August 2023

Chandrayaan 3 successfully on 1st August, i.e, today completed its Trans Lunar Injection (TLI). After staying in the Earth’s orbit for 2 weeks, the spacecraft will now begin its journey toward the moon. Chandrayaan 3 is slated to enter the moon’s orbit 4 days later on 5th August 2023.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming 18 days, the Chandrayaan 3 will orbit the moon, and when the integrated spacecraft enters the moon’s orbital space, it will slowly start descending the orbit before obtaining a circular orbit of around 100 x 100 km. It is scheduled that the lander and rover will land on the moon on 23 August after a final descent at this distance, if everything goes according to plan.

Instead of simply aiming for the moon, both the current and past Indian missions have cleverly harnessed the earth's gravity to boost their velocity. They achieved this by circling around the earth, gradually increasing their orbit, and gaining the necessary momentum.

The integrated spacecraft will touchdown at 69.36°S and 32.34°E at 5.47 pm, and the location is in close proximity to the southern pole of the moon. This region was carefully selected due to some compelling reasons. Notably, numerous craters in this area remain perpetually shaded, making it a potential storehouse for valuable resources such as water ice, and precious minerals.

“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbit around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023.”

The separation of the two modules, which consist of a propulsion module and a lander module, will take place on August 17. Before the power descent phase, the moon soft landing will also include a series of deboost procedures.

For the mission's 'Vikram' lander to properly use available sunlight and power its science payloads, sensors, and communication equipment, it must land on the Moon's surface at the start of the Lunar day.

The lander will harvest solar energy using the solar panels and will store it in batteries, allowing it to run its numerous instruments during night. It will also collect data, and communicate with Earth in real time. Timing the landing at the start of the Lunar Day is crucial for the successful execution of the mission's objectives.

