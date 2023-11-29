Event

Best Charlie Munger Quotes: Charlie Thomas Munger, an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist died Tuesday. About to be a centenarian in 2 days, the death of Munger marks the end of an era in corporate America and investing. Warren Buffet in an official statement said, "Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation." Let’s take an insight into his life through some of his most famous quotes to gain wisdom and knowledge.

About Charlie Munger Charlie Munger was born on January 1, 1924. The popular investor, and businessman, was also the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett. His achievements stem from his role as the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate, where his wisdom and insights have been instrumental in shaping the company's investment decisions and overall strategy. Munger is also known for his entrepreneurial wit, passionate thinking and his call for mental models derived from various disciplines, including psychology, economics, and physics, to his problem-solving ability. His philanthropic thoughts contribute equally to the world of finance and education.

His major chunk of success can be attributed to his rational thoughts, lifelong learning and application of his philosophical methods to tackle real-world problems. The various contributions he made to finance, investment and cognitive psychology still inspire millions of investors and intellectuals worldwide.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Charlie Munger “In my whole life, I have known no wise people (over a broad subject matter area) who didn't read all the time none, zero. You'd be amazed at how much Warren reads--and at how much I read. My children laugh at me. They think I'm a book with a couple of legs sticking out.”

“Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day-if you live long enough-like most people, you will get out of life what you deserve.”

“To get what you want, you have to deserve what you want. The world is not yet a crazy enough place to reward a whole bunch of undeserving people.”

“We both (Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett) insist on a lot of time being available almost every day to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. We read and think.”

“There is no better teacher than history in determining the future... There are answers worth billions of dollars in 30$ history book.”

“Acquire worldly wisdom and adjust your behavior accordingly. If your new behavior gives you a little temporary unpopularity with your peer group…then to hell with them.” “It takes character to sit with all that cash and to do nothing. I didn't get top where I am by going after mediocre opportunities.”

“We all are learning, modifying, or destroying ideas all the time. Rapid destruction of your ideas when the time is right is one of the most valuable qualities you can acquire. You must force yourself to consider arguments on the other side.”

“Develop into a lifelong self-learner through voracious reading; cultivate curiosity and strive to become a little wiser every day.”

“What are the secret of success?- one word answer :"rational”

“I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you.”

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.”

“People calculate too much and think too little.”

“Remember that reputation and integrity are your most valuable assets—and can be lost in a heartbeat.”

"Go to bed smarter than when you woke up."

“The iron rule of nature is: you get what you reward for. If you want ants to come, you put sugar on the floor.”

“If something is too hard, we move on to something else. What could be simpler than that?”