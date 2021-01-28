What is DIKSHA e-learning Platform?

Digital Infrastructure for School Education (DIKSHA) is an initiative of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Background On 5 September 2017, former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu launched DIKSHA. Since its launch, it has been adopted by 35 Indian States/UTs as well as CBSE, NCERT and crores of learners and teachers. It was developed on the core principles highlighted in the Strategy and Approach Paper for the National Teacher Platform released by the then Minister for Human Resources Development Prakash Javdekar in May 2017.

DIKSHA e-learning Platform:

Availability

DIKSHA is available as an app as well as a website for teachers and learners pan India.

Accessibility

DIKSHA can be accessed free of cost by anyone. The registration on the portal helps the users track their progress.

Microservices

It also offers more than 100 microservices as building blocks for the development of platforms and solutions.

Languages

It is designed to support multiple languages and solutions. At present, it supports 18+ languages and various curricula of NCERT, CBSE and SCERT pan India.

Technology

DIKSHA is built on open source technology, Sunbird, which is Made in India and Made for India. It incorporates internet-scale technologies and enables several use-cases and solutions for teaching and learning.

Features

1- In-class resources

2- Teacher training content

3- Assessment aids

4- Teacher profile

5- News and announcement

6- Teacher community

Infrastructure

1- Teacher and Leadership Training

2- Lesson Plans and Teacher Tools

3- Explanation Content

4- Practice and Home Work

5- Question Banks and Exam Preparation

6- Assessments

7- Quiz

What does it offer?

It offers textbooks for students of different boards and languages, and training modules for teachers on subjects that go beyond the curriculum, such as mental well-being and inclusive classrooms.

Significance of DIKSHA

DIKSHA is developed for school education, foundational learning programs and supports inclusive learning for underserved and differently-abled communities of learners and teachers.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DIKSHA was included in the e-Vidya lockdown package for the education sector by the government. It facilitates all states/UTs to enable learning/education at home through innovative state programs, hence leapfrogging the use of technology for the benefit of teachers and learners pan India.

As per a senior official from the Ministry of Education, DIKSHA has been receiving an average of 3 crore hits a day since March 2020.

How to access DIKSHA e-learning app?

To download DIKSHA e-learning app, follow the below-mentioned steps:

1- Visit Google Play Store.

2- Search 'DIKSHA-Platform for School Education'.

3- Click on 'Install'.

4- Once installed, open DIKSHA app.

5- Choose your preferred language, click on 'Continue'.

6- Choose either one-- Teacher or Student or Other.

7- Select your Board, Medium and Class from the drop-down menu.

8- Click on 'Continue'.

9- Select 'State' and 'District'.

10- You can now access the learning material available on the app.

How to access DIKSHA e-learning portal?

To access DIKSHA e-learning portal, follow the below-mentioned steps:

1- Visit diksha.gov.in/

2- Click on 'Explore DIKSHA'.

