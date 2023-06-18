Optical Illusion: People With High IQ Can Spot A Hidden Letter In 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Do you have excellent observation skills?

Then find the hidden letter in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Letter in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows orange circles.

But hidden in the circles is a letter and you need to find the letter in 7 seconds.

If you observe carefully, you can identify the letter easily.

Did you see the letter?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image one more time and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a letter.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of you have spotted the hidden letter.

Those who couldn’t spot the letter within the time limit can take some more time.

You can practice regularly and improve your observation skills.

Regular practice boosts concentration and attention which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Wondering where the letter is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Letter in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hidden letter can be spotted on the bottom left side of the image. The trick to spot the hidden letter is tracing the circles which are light in shade than other circles.

