This Math Brain Teaser Is So Hard, Only 1% Of People Can Solve It. Can You Be One of Them?

Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution.

One popular brain teaser is taking the internet by storm in which you have to determine the value of corn items presented in the image.

Finding the value of objects in images is a great way to improve your observation and calculation skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify the solution. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

Brain teasers are a great way to improve your mood as accomplishing something increases our dopamine levels and gives us motivation to work even harder.

So, are you ready to take up this challenge and spot the values in this puzzle?

Try: Seek and Find Puzzle: Test Your Eyesight and Find the Person Swimming with a Beanie

Brain Teaser: Find the Value of Corn Items in 39 Seconds

Source: Fact Republic

The above image shows corn cobs, popcorn and a clock along with some solutions to their values.

The brain teaser that involves figuring out the values of these items is a test of logic and creative thinking. By carefully examining the equations and using basic arithmetic operations, you can solve it.

This puzzle requires you to use logic and creative thinking to solve it. The equations in the brain teaser provide clues to the values of the corn items, but you need to use your brain to figure out how to interpret them.

How many values did you find out till now?

Brain teasers can be a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and indulge in activities that sharpen your brain while entertaining you.

These puzzles are known to test your general intelligence and your observation skills together.

The time is running out. Hurry up!

When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making logical connections.

The time is up!

So, how many values were you able to find in this brain teaser?

If you found all the values then congratulations. Your logical skills have paid off really well.

If you didn’t find any value, don't give up, you can surely do it. Just scroll back up to the top and try to finish this puzzle.

Here is the solution to the brainteaser.

Find the Value of Corn Items in 39 Seconds: Solution

Source: Fact Republic

The image shows 3 corn cobs that are valued together at 75

So, let's take the value of a corn cob to be X

X+X+X+=75

3X=75

X= 75/3

X= 25

So, the value of a corn cob is 25

Similarly, we can find the values of the other equations:

Let's take the value of popcorn to be Y

The image shows: Y+Y+X= 65

2Y+X= 65

2Y=65-X

2Y= 65-25

2Y= 40

Y= 40/2

Y= 20

The value of popcorn is 20.

Let's take the value of the clock to be Z

which means: X+ Y+Z=47

25+20+Z= 47

Z= 47-45

Z= 2

The value of the clock is 2

Coming to the last equation, the solution for that is:

3X+2YxZ= 75+40x5 (the clock shows 5o’ clock)

75+200= 275

Hope you enjoyed this amazing brain teaser. Try your skills with other puzzles and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

Must Try: The Movie Brain Teaser That Will Test Your Knowledge: Can You Spot All the Movie Items in This Image?

Challenge Your Brain: Can You Spot All 12 Objects in This Seek and Find Puzzle?