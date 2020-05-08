Coronavirus Pandemic: What is Five Eyes Network and what does its dossier comprise of? 

Five Eyes Network's 15-page dossier comprising detailed investigation on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which was first identified in Wuhan, China has been made public by an Australian newspaper. The Daily Telegraph, a popular newspaper of Australia, made the Five Eyes Network Dossier public. The dossier claims-- Risky bat research, creation of more deadly viruses, China's covering early samples, destruction of evidence and the lab worker who suddenly disappeared.

1- Risky Bat Research

The agencies investigated and found out that at least 50 virus samples having 96% genetic match to the Coronavirus outbreak are found in the Wuhan laboratory. Scientist Shi Zhengli and her team have been working for many years in the level-three and level-four bio-containment laboratories studying deadly bat-derived coronaviruses.

As soon as the news of coronavirus broke out, Dr Shi was worried whether her lab was responsible for this pneumonia-like virus or not. Dr Shi's laboratory is now closely monitored by the International intelligence agencies.

The Australian government is of the view that the virus has emerged from the wet market of Wuhan but there is a slight chance that it got leaked accidentally from a laboratory. While on the other hand, the US is of the view that the virus has most likely leaked from a laboratory but it could also be originated from Wuhan wet market that deals in trades and slaughters wild animals. Previously, H5N1 avian flu and SARS originated from the wet market.

2- Creating a more deadly virus

Taking notes from Western governments' research paper, a study which carried out in 2013 by Dr Shi and the team contain a virus which matches 96.2% to COVID-19 virus. The team collected a sample of horseshoe bat faeces from a cave in Yunnan province, China.

The dossier also states that the team was synthesising SARS-like coronavirus to analyse its transmission from bats to different species.

A 2015 study in coordination with the University of North Carolina states that the SARS-like virus can be directly transmitted from bats to humans. The study also stated that there is no treatment to neutralise or control this virus.

In March 2019, Dr Shi with her team published a review along with Peng Zhou on the Bat Coronaviruses in China. The review stated that it a matter of urgency and the virus hotspots in China must be identified and their transmission to different species must be analysed to determine the potential of another outbreak. The review further stated that a future SARS or MERS like coronavirus outbreaks will originate from bats, and there is a high probability that it will occur in China.

3- Involvement of Australia

Dr Shi was a visiting scientist in Australia for three months-- February 22 to May 21, 2006. During this time, she worked at the CSIRO’s top-level Australian Animal Health Laboratory. An archived and translated biography available on the Wuhan Institute of Virology website states that Dr Shi worked with the SARS virus.

Peng Zhou, who is the head of the Bat Virus Infection and Immunity Project at Wuhan Institute of Virology spent three years at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory (bio-containment facility) from 2011-14. During 2009-10, Zhou was sent by China to complete his doctorate from CSIRO (Australia). Dr Zhou arranged live transportation of wild bats by air from Queensland to the lab in Victoria, where they studied about the virus.

A professor at Wuhan Institute of Virology (2005-11), Dr Linfa Wang, also worked at Australia's CSIRO between 2008-11. The US has cut all the fundings to Wuhan Institute of Virology that it sent earlier. On the other hand, CSRIO did not respond whether it is still collaborating with Wuhan Laboratory or not.

4- China covered early samples of COVID-19

The dossier also states the suppression and destruction of the evidence. The document also points out that virus samples at genomics labs were ordered to be destroyed, wildlife markets were bleached, genome sequence was not made public the Shanghai lab closure for ‘rectification’, academic articles subjected to prior review by the Ministry of Science and Technology and data on the silent carriers was kept secret.

The Chinese government silenced doctors who spoke up on the issue, destroyed pieces of evidence from the Wuhan laboratory and denied early samples of the virus to the International scientists that are working on the vaccine.

5- Lab researcher who disappeared

Many doctors, activists, journalists, etc. disappeared after they criticized the Chinese authorities or spoke out in public about the deadly virus. Amongst them was Huang Yan Ling, a researcher at Wuhan Institute of Virology, disappeared after the rumour broke that she was the first to be diagnosed with the disease and was 'patient zero'. Her biography with her image was removed from the website of Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Institue later stated that the researcher was not the 'zero patient' and is well and alive, but there is no proof to support this statement.

6- Destruction of Evidence

On December 31, Chinese authorities deleted the terms like SARS variation, Wuhan Seafood market and Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia from various search engines and started censoring the news.

On January 1, Chinese officials shut the Wuhan market without any investigation on the origin of the virus and the market was disinfected.

Chinese doctors who openly spoke about the coronavirus were detained and Wuhan Police stated that all the citizens must not fabricate and spread rumours neither they should believe them.

The dossier states that despite evidence of human to human transmission from early December, PRC authorities deny it until January 20. The dossier further states that the WHO did the same.

In February, Beijing presses the US, Italy, India, Australia, Southeast Asian neighbours and others not to impose travel restrictions, although the PRC imposed severe restrictions at home. In the paper, the Western governments are pushing back at what they call an 'assault on international transparency'.

The document states that when the European Union prepared a report on the pandemic, China presses Brussels to strike language on PRC disinformation. In addition to this, when Australia calls for an independent inquiry about the pandemic, China threatens to cut off the trade with Australia. China has also responded in the same way to the US call for transparency.

Five Eyes Network is and intelligence company that compiled up the 15-page dossier. It is an intelligence alliance between five countries-- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

