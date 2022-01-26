GK Questions and Answers on Chief Guests of India’s Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2023: Every year, India celebrates its Republic Day. This year, the country will celebrate its 74th Republic Day to commemorate the date when the Constitution finally came into effect on 26 January 1950.

Let us solve a quiz based on the Republic Day parade Chief Guests. It will not only enhance your knowledge but also help in the preparation of several competitive examinations.

On 26 January Republic Day is celebrated across the country. Flag hoisting ceremonies and parades by armed forces and school children are held in several parts of India. But the grandest celebration and parades are held at Rajpath in New Delhi. It shows the country's rich cultural heritage and military prowess. The President of India presides over the parade. The main objective of the Republic Day Parade is to pay tribute to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country and to confer bravery awards.

1. Who was the Chief Guest on 26 January, 2020 Republic Day Parade in India?

A. President Cyril Ramaphosa

B. President Jair Bolsonaro

C. President François Hollande

D Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Ans. B

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations 2020.

2. Who was the first Chief Guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India in 1950?

A. King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah

B. King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck

C. President Sukarno

D. King Norodom Sihanouk

Ans. C

Explanation: The Indonesian President Sukarno was the first Chief Guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India.

3. Who was the Chief Guest on 26 January, 1958 Republic Day Parade of India?

A. Marshal Ye Jianying

B. Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov

C. Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Chinese communist revolutionary leader and politician Marshal Ye Jianying was the Chief Guest of Republic Day celebrations in 1958.

4. How many times Representatives from the United Kingdom have been invited to the Republic Day Parade in India?

A. 3

B. 4

C. 5

D. 6

Ans. C

Explanation: In the Republic Day Parade of India, representatives of the United Kingdom have been invited 5 times.

5, From which of the following countries, Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade 2018 was invited in India?

A. Brunei

B. Indonesia

C. Laos

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: In the 2018 Republic Day Parade, a total of 10 guests were invited from 10 countries including Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

6. Name the first person who was invited as the Chief Guest of the Republic Day Parade in India from Pakistan?

A. Malik Ghulam Muhammad

B. Mohammed Zahir Shah

C. Rana Abdul Hamid

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad was the first person from Pakistan who attend the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest at Rajpath, New Delhi.

5. In 2015 India's Republic Day celebrations who was the Chief Guest?

A. Shinzo Abe

B. Barack Obama

C. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

D. Thongloun Sisoulith

Ans. B

Explanation: In India's Republic Day Parade of 2015, President of United States Barack Obama was the Chief Guest.

6. Who was the Chief Guest in 2019 Republic Day celebrations?

A. Halimah Yacob

B. Prayuth Chan-ocha

C. François Hollande

D. Cyril Ramaphosa

Ans. D

Explanation: President Cyril Ramaphosa from South Africa was the Chief Guest of 2019 India's Republic Day Parade.

7. In the 2000 Republic Day Parade of India, President Olusegun Obasanjo was the Chief Guest. He belongs to which country?

A. Algeria

B. Mauritius

C. Nigeria

D. Brazil

Ans. C

Explanation: Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo was the Chief Guest in the Republic Day Parade of 26 January 2000.

8. The second Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade in India in 1951 was....

A. Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah

B. Georgy Zhukov

C. Prince Philip

D. Kliment Voroshilov

Ans. A

Explanation: King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah of Nepal was the second Chief Guest of the Republic Day Parade in 1951.

9. Who was the Chief Guest in 2022 Republic Day?

A. Prince Philip

B. François Hollande

C. Halimah Yacob

D. None of the above.

Ans. D

Explanation: This year on the Republic Day parade, India will not have a chief guest due to the global situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. In over five decades, this will be the second time that India will not have a foreign head of state as Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

Q10 Who was the Chief Guest in 2023 Republic Day?

A. Prince Philip

B. François Hollande

C. Halimah Yacob

D. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Ans. D Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Explanation: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became the first Egyptian President to get invited to the 74th Republic day of India as a chief guest.

These were some of the Chief Guests of the Republic Day Parade celebrations that took place every year on 26 January.

