GK Questions & Answers: Amazon Quiz Answers - 29th April 2020

GK Questions & Answers of Today’s Amazon Quiz:

Question 1 - NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently captured a stunning image of the northern regions of which solar body and its swirling, chaotic atmosphere?

Answer: Jupiter

NASA’s space probe Juno has recently captured beautiful images of the northern regions of the biggest planet of our solar system.

Question 2 - The Red Guardian is a character to be introduced to the MCU in the Black Widow movie. In which country was he born?

Answer: Russia

The Red Guardian is one of the fictional characters of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is considered as Soviet equivalent of Captain America.

Question 3 - How do we better know the Korean candy Ppopgi? (Hint: A famous coffee trend currently running all over social media)

Answer: Dalgona

Dalgona coffee, a South Korean coffee treat, recently gained popularity in India and around the world. Dalgona or Ppopgi is a Korean candy.

Question 4: The recently launched book, ‘Shuttling to the Top’ is the biography of which Indian sportsperson?

Answer: PV Sindhu

Shuttling to the Top is the biography Indian shuttler PV Sidhu.

Question 5: Which famous actor born on April 24th in Gajanur, was also known as Nata Sarvabhouma (emperor of actors)?

Answer: Dr. Rajkumar

Gajanur is a village Tamil Nadu, India.

