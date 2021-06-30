GK Quiz on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015

Take the GK Quiz on Juvenile Justice Act listed here. Answer each question carefully

Which of the following constitutes a type of juvenile delinquency?

Status Offence Civil Offence Criminal Offence a and c

Ans. d

Explanation: Juvenile delinquency constitutes only status offence and Criminal offence

As per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, which of the following children can be kept in special homes?

Children in conflict with law Neglected children Abused children Street children

Ans. a

Explanation: Children in conflict with the law are to be kept in special homes as mentioned in the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act was passed by the Government of India in?

1984 1993 2000 2004

Ans. c

Explanation: It was passed by the Government of India in the year 2000. It was amended in 2006. (Juvenile Justice Act was passed in 1986).

Where is the Juvenile Justice or children's rights included in the Constitution?

Clause (3) of article 15 Article 15, clause (e) Clause (f) of article 39 All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The provisions of the Constitution confer powers and impose duties, under clause (3) of article 15, clauses (e) and (f) of article 39, article 45 and article 47, on the State to ensure that all the needs of children are met and that their basic human rights are fully protected.

In which year the GOI acceded to the rights of a child adopted by the General Assembly?

11th December, 1992 10th December 1991 11th December, 1990 None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Government of India acceded on the 11th December, 1992 to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the General Assembly of United Nations.

Juvenile Justice Act is applicable in

Jammu and Kashmir Tamil Nadu Puducherry Andaman and Nicobar

Ans. a

Explanation: It extends to the whole of India except the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

What does abandoned child mean as per JJ Act 2015?

i) Abandoned child means a child deserted by his biological or adoptive parents

ii) It means a child who has been declared as abandoned by the Committee after due inquiry

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Abandoned child means a child deserted by his biological or adoptive parents or guardians, who has been declared as abandoned by the Committee after due inquiry.

As per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, who is a child?

Child is a person below 16 years of age Child is a person below 18 years of age Child is a person below 21 years of age Child is anyone below 12 years of age

Ans. b

Explanation: As per JJ Act 2015, a child is anyone below 18 years of age.

As per the JJ Act 2015 child in need of care and protection means?

i) Child found without any home or settled place of abode and without any ostensible means of subsistence

ii) Child found working in contravention of labour laws for the time being in force or is found begging

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans.c

Explanation: A child in need of care is -

(i)who is found without any home or settled place of abode and without any ostensible means of subsistence; or

(ii)who is found working in contravention of labour laws for the time being in force or is found begging, or living on the street; or

(iii)who resides with a person (whether a guardian of the child or not) who has injured, exploited, abused or neglected the child

What does corporal punishment involve?

i) Physical Punishment

ii) Deliberate infliction of pain

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Corporal punishment” means the subjecting of a child by any person to physical punishment that involves the deliberate infliction of pain as retribution for an offence, or for the purpose of disciplining or reforming the child.

