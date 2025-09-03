Guinness World Record: The Guinness World Record for longest nails is one of the most unique records in the world. It highlights people who chose not to cut their nails for decades and turned them into a symbol of dedication. These nails grew so long that they curled into spirals and amazed millions across the globe. Longest Nails on One Hand Shridhar Chillal from India became world-famous for growing the longest nails on one hand. He started this journey in 1952 and continued for more than 66 years without trimming them. His nails measured a total of 909.6 cm (358 inches), with his thumbnail alone reaching 197.8 cm (77.9 inches). In 2018, he decided to finally cut them, and today they are preserved in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in New York, where people still admire his patience and record.

Guinness World Record for Longest Nails In 2022, Diana Armstrong from the USA set the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on both hands. Her nails stretched to an unbelievable 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in), which shocked the entire world. Her right thumbnail alone was more than 4 feet long, longer than many children’s height. She has not cut her nails since 1997, dedicating this record to her daughter who passed away, showing how records can also hold emotional meaning. Other Guinness World Record Winners •Lee Redmond (USA): Her nails reached 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in) and she carefully shaped them like pencils for balance. She lost them in a car accident in 2009, which ended her record journey but not her legacy. •Melvin Boothe (USA): He held the record for men with nails on both hands measuring 9.85 m (32 ft 3.8 in). His nails symbolized his decades-long commitment to holding a unique place in the Guinness records.