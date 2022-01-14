Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Top 20 Wishes and Messages to share with Near and Dear ones

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: All festival brings joy, happiness, and prosperity and the same is true with the Makar Sankranti festival. The festival is celebrated across the country and marks the day of the sun's transit into Makar Rashi.

Makar Sankranti is also known as Uttarayan or Maghi or simply Sankranti. The festival marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). Various festivals are associated with Makar Sankranti and are known by several names like Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, etc.

On this day, people worship Sun God and seek his blessings for the harvest. People take a dip in the holy rivers like Ganga, Godavari, Yamuna, and it is believed that this act will wash away all sins and Sun God will bless a life full of prosperity and resources. Various people fly kites and scrumptious meals are prepared.

Scroll down for the top 20 wishes and messages for this auspicious occasion and make your loved ones feel special.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Top 20 Wishes and Messages to share

1. On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts, and love.

3. I hope the Sun’s rays on this day dedicated to Surya ji are bright enough to wash out all the negativity around you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

4. I may be far away, but the warmth of my wishes will surely reach you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

5. Wishing you and your family lots of happiness and sweet surprises this Makar Sankranti." Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

6. Look at the brighter side of life, it’s so pleasant, and see the Sun smiling for you & birds singing for you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

7. The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

8. Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

9. Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity.” - Best Wishes of Makar Sankranti.

10. May The Sankranti Bring in New Hopes and Good Harvest For You!” - Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti

11. May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life forever and ever. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

12. The eternal mystery of life is a new start.” - Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti!

13. May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

14. On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, may God bless you with good health and wealth. Happy Makar Sankranti!

15. Wishing you the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of til laddo, rewri, and gajak. Happy Makar Sankranti!

16. You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

17. Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. As the sun rises on Makar Sankranti, I pray that it brings with itself the glow to dim all the darkness in your life.

19. As the sun rises on Makar Sankranti, I pray that it brings with itself the glow to dim all the darkness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti !

20. With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!