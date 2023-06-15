Hero International Cup 2023: Stadium, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast

Hero International Cup 2023: India will face off against Lebanon in their last group game of the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup today. The match holds significant importance for the Indian team as they have already secured a spot in the final of the tournament with Sunil Chhetri's dramatic late winner against Vanuatu on Monday.

India's performance has been exceptional, as they are currently on an impressive three-game winning streak. They aim to continue this remarkable run by defeating Lebanon. The outcome of this match will have implications for India's FIFA ranking and their placement in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw. Maintaining or improving their ranking is crucial for their World Cup aspirations.

On the other hand, Lebanon has a favourable chance to qualify for the final if it can secure a victory or a draw against India. Their qualification also relies on Mongolia failing to defeat Vanuatu by a margin greater than four goals on the same day. Even if Mongolia manages a significant win, Lebanon can still qualify with a positive result against India.

Hero International Cup 2023 Stadium

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Lebanon will be played on Thursday, June 15, i.e., today at 7:30 pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Hero International Cup 2023 Live Streaming

In India, the digital streaming right for India vs Lebanon are held by Hotstar and Jio Cinema. The match will be available for streaming today at 7:30 PM.

Hero International Cup 2023 TV Broadcast

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India. The match will also be available on the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

